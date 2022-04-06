StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OPHC stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.
About OptimumBank (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.