StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.