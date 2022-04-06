StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.56. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $26.70.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 22.88%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.