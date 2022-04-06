StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.42 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.