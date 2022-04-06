StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.42 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
