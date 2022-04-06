StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

TRIB stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

