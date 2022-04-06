StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
TRIB stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.54.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
