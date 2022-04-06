StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of ZSAN stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.