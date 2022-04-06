StockNews.com Downgrades SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Sell

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.