StockNews.com Downgrades SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Sell

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.65.
SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.