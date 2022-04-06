StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.