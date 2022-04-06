StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

