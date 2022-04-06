StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.52.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
