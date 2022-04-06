StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.
Shares of PSXP opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.
In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66 Partners (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
