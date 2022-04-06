Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.63 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.77.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.