Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.63 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.