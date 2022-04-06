Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Reaches $9.43 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 46% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.20 or 0.00155533 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $18.48 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.47 or 0.07348514 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,842.37 or 0.99978040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051236 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

