Strs Ohio Acquires 700 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Black Hills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,136,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,048,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Hills by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on BKH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

