Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Vectrus worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

VEC stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

