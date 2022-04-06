Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUVB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

