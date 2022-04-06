Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after buying an additional 139,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -596.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

