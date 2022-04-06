Strs Ohio Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in SiriusPoint by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.