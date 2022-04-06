Strs Ohio Has $434,000 Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Miller Industries worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Miller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.63. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

