Strs Ohio Increases Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in APi Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1,977.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of APi Group by 338.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of APi Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE APG opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

