Strs Ohio Lowers Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after purchasing an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 240.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,841,000 after purchasing an additional 507,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,296,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

