Strs Ohio Makes New $414,000 Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 91,868 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,104,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 251,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,335.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWN. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

