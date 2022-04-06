Strs Ohio Purchases 800 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

NYSE BKU opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.