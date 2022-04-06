Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 8,400 TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TA opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.