Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.08. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

