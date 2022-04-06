Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.01

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $7.57. Subaru shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 255,014 shares traded.
FUJHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
