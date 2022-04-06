Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

