Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

SUMO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,578. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

