Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.80 Million

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) to report sales of $31.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.90 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.47 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $186.22 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

SUNL stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 852,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,423. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 330,669 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 193,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,339 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

