Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 9.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.20. 245,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,738,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,362. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.