Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 242,385 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

About Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC)

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.