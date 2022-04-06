Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

