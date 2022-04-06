SuperLauncher 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,016.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $5,016.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.03 or 0.07325830 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,861.35 or 1.00226772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00053444 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,143,903 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

