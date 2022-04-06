SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.26

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $4.12. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 64,205 shares trading hands.

SURG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SurgePays in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

In other SurgePays news, Director David Allen May bought 53,782 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

