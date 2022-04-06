Swerve (SWRV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.31 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,439,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,253,097 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

