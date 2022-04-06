Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Shares Up 3%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.50 and last traded at $100.50. 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWPRF)

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service and retail and asset management business.

