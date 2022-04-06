Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.71

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 1767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Get Switch alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after acquiring an additional 432,733 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Switch by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202,610 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.