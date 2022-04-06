Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives $95.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($148.35) to €130.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. 48,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,035. Symrise has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

