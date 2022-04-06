Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €127.00 ($139.56) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.
SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.97 ($131.83).
FRA SY1 opened at €112.20 ($123.30) on Monday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($80.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.75.
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
