Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

