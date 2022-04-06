Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Insider Briggs Morrison Sells 101,045 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Briggs Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.61. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

