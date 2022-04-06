Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.71. The stock had a trading volume of 792,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,611. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $8,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

