Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $261,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 70.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $151.90 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $133.54 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $165.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

