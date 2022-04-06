Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.63

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 3045198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.