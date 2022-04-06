Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNEYF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,527. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

