Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

