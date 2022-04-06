Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.76.
In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
