TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,418. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $125.48 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

