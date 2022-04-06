Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

