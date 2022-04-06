Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 241 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.21. 3,261,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,673. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

