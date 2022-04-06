Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,628 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.41.

TREX stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.42. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.92 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.