Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 181,833 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,780.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $251.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.06. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

