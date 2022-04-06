Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

